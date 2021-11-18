44-year-old man tests positive for swine flu in Tirupur, camp held

A 44-year-old man from Tirupur has tested positive for swine flu. A resident of KRC Keerthana Nagar had complaints of cold, fever, throat pain and breathlessness.
Coimbatore:
He was diagnosed of being affected by A (H1N1) influenza and was admitted in a private hospital in Coimbatore for treatment.
His condition is said to be stable, while the family members have tested negative and were placed under home isolation for 10 days. Following the incident, the officials of the health department organised a medical camp in the locality and the residents were tested for symptoms of swine flu.
Conversations