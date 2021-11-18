Will hike paddy moisture content if Centre permits, says R Sakkarapani

Chennai :

Talking to reporters at the Secretariat, Sakkarapani announced the addition of sugarcane to the 20-item assorted Pongal gift pack and said that he had met Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi in September last and urged him to increase the moisture content of paddy procured from farmers from 17 to 20 percent.





“The Chief Minister has asked the Centre to consider the demand. The Chief Secretary has also written to the Union government to increase the moisture content of paddy. Central officials have inspected the Delta and other districts. They have not replied yet. As far as Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation is concerned, if they (GoI) per permit, we will procure paddy with high moisture content,” Sakkarapani said.