Two youth assaulted by six-member gang in Kumbakonam, one dies

Thiruchirapalli :

They were stopped by a six-member gang that came in three bikes. They assaulted Yogeswaran and Nanda Kumar with lethal weapons and escaped from the spot. The duo sustained severe injuries and passersby rushed them to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.





On Wednesday early hours, Yogeswaran died despite treatment while Nanda Kumar was in the intensive care unit.





Kumbakonam East police registered a case and are searching for the gang. Meanwhile, initial investigation found that there was a previous enmity between Yogeswaran and a few persons from the locality which could have been the cause for the murder.