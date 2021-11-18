Doctor arrested for sexually harassing minor girl in Karur

Thiruchirapalli :

Dr J Rajinikanth (55), an orthopedic doctor, who runs his own hospital at Madavilagam, Karur district, had reportedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, the daughter of his employee with the support of Saravanan (55), the manager of the hospital.





The manager sent a message to the girl to receive her mother’s Deepavali bonus. Since the girl used to frequent the hospital with her mother, she believed the words of the manager and went there. The doctor then reportedly sexually assaulted her.





Subsequently, the girl had reported the incident to her mother who had lodged a complaint. On Wednesday, the police arrested Rajinikanth at Velayuthampalayam check post while he was returning from Bengaluru.