Tamil Nadu to observe Prevention of Child Abuse Day on November 19

Chennai :

The Minister further said that a special programme to observe the Prevention of Child Abuse Day would be organised at a school in Chennai where the SOP on the child protection as well as the awareness on the Pocso Act would be released.





“We have organised a series of awareness classes to the government school teachers and it was felt that there was less awareness on the Pocso Act in private schools. So, teachers from the private schools would participate in an awareness class organised exclusively for them,” he added. He also said that an announcement for teachers’ transfer counselling would be issued next week in consultation with the Chief Minister.