TNCPCR to probe Kovai girl’s suicide

Coimbatore :

The TNCPCR has taken ‘suo motu’ cognizance of the shocking incident of sexual assault. A four-member bench headed by the commission chairperson Saraswathi Rangasamy and members V Ramaraj and Malligai and Saranya Jayakumar has been constituted to probe the incident.





The commission has issued summons to the investigating officer, parents of the deceased girl, friends and school authorities to appear in person and record their statements. It will commence the inquiry at the Collectorate on Thursday, 10 am.





Meanwhile, the school principal Meera Jackson has moved the court seeking bail. The police also warned media and individuals from revealing the identity of the victim, her family and school in news, posts or banners.