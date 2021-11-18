Fix time frame for Guvs’ action on Bills, says Speaker Appavu

Chennai :

In his address at the Speakers conference in Shimla, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he was touching upon an important issue facing the Legislatures at the moment and said when a Bill was passed by majority and sent for the assent of the Governor, they sometimes sit over the Bill without giving assent or returning the Bill for an indefinite period, even though the Constitution requires it to be done as soon as possible.





He said, “another problem we see is that where a Bill requires to be reserved for the consideration of the President, the Governors are taking months together to reserve the Bills for the assent of the President, even though they are bound to do so immediately.” Observing that this erodes the authority of the Legislatures, Appavu said the Governors, though heads the State Executive are appointed by the Union government.





“Therefore, when they stall the assent to a Bill, they are virtually overruling the will of the people of the State,” he added.





“We have to work together to set a binding time frame within which Bills have to be assented to, returned or reserved for the consideration of the President of India by the Governors,” Appavu said.





Raising one more important Constitutional issue in the conference, the Speaker said when a Bill passed by the state was reserved for the consideration of the President, and if the President withholds the assent and returns the Bill, should not the President give reasons for such return?





“How else will the House that enacted the Bill know what is the real impediment in withholding the assent? Since the House reflects the will of the people, withholding of assent to a Bill amounts to rejection of the will of the people of that State,” he noted.





He added that people were entitled to know at least the reason for which the Bill was not assented to.