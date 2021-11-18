One arrested in connection with Sivakasi building explosion case

Madurai :

The explosion claimed the lives of two women and left two men injured. The illegal storage of explosives and chemical substances triggered the explosion on the fateful day.





In the wake of the incident, a case was filed against four men, including Maniraj, sources said. Collector J Meghanatha Reddy said teams would conduct surprise raids to check any illegal storage of explosives or chemicals in the district.





Moreover, a meeting is scheduled to be convened involving stakeholders relying on the fireworks industry on Saturday on the stricter implementation of Supreme Court’s ruling.