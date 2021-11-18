Central team to inspect rain-hit Delta, Kumari

TR Baalu submitting a memorandum for funds to carry out rain relief works in TN to Amit Shah

Chennai :

The team, according to sources, was scheduled to leave for Tamil Nadu on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, DMK Parliamentary Party Leader TR Baalu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi and submitted a memorandum on behalf of the state government seeking a financial assistance of Rs 2,629 crore from the Centre for undertaking relief and rehabilitation works in 25 districts affected by the recent heavy rains.





The report said 54 lives were lost in rain-related incidents in different districts across the state.





Baalu also urged Amit Shah to depute a Central team to assess the damages caused to crops and other infrastructure by the rains. A total of 54 persons have died, while crops cultivated in 50,000 hectares and horticultural crops in 527 hectares were damaged due to the extremely heavy monsoon rains. Over 9,600 huts and 2,100 houses were also damaged due to the rains, it said.





Talking to newsmen after submitting the memorandum, Baalu said the Union Home Minister has agreed to depute the Central team immediately.





He said agriculture was affected in 25 districts and of them, 12 were severely affected. Shah also spoke to Chief Minister MK Stalin over the phone, Baalu said.