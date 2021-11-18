Siddha, other drugs to be delivered at home in TN’s flood-hit areas

Chennai :

“A total of 50 vehicles, with three doctors in each, will distribute 30 litres of kabasura kudineer, 30 litres of nilaivembu kashayam and other medicines such as Thalisaadhi sooranam capsule, pinda thailam, karpuradhi thailam etc among the people in all 15 zones in the city. It would mainly focus on the areas where dengue is mostly found, and areas that got flooded in the recent rains. Also, 1,560 Indian medicine treatment centres will be started across the State to treat people for the same. A total of Rs 167 crore is spent for medicines alone for the people impacted due to the rains,” said Ma Subramanian.





The camp will be conducted for 10 days and will be extended if required.





He said after DMK came to power, hundreds of COVID treatment centres were launched where more than 35,000 COVID patients were treated and discharged. “The same service would be continued for dengue and diseases during monsoon season. As announced in the budget session, to start Siddha Medicine University in the city, the work is expected to begin in December,” Ma Su said.





On NEET counselling, the minister said though it has been two weeks since NEET results were out, the counselling for medical colleges is yet to start as only after all India reservation quota of 15 per cent was filled, counselling in Tamil Nadu will begin. “The government is in constant touch with the Union government regarding this,” he added.