Yet another leak of ash slurry from power plant raises alarm

he leak was plugged as soon as it was found by the patrol team

Chennai :

“Yet another ash spill from Tangedco’s leaky pipes hurting the already choked Ennore backwaters. Heavy rains are expected in TN. No amount of stormwater drains will make up for healthy natural drains like backwaters,” environmental activist Nityanand Jayaraman wrote on Twitter.





He said 1,000 acres of backwaters are covered in ash, owing to continuous ash slurry leak affecting the flood water discharge of Kosasthalaiyar river. He noted that the reduction of the natural draining capacity of the river would pose a threat of flooding in North Chennai areas like Manali and Athipet.





A senior Tangedco official said the leak was arrested as soon as it was spotted by the patrol team deployed to monitor the ash pipeline from the NCTPS to the ash pond.





“We deployed a team which monitor the pipeline. They will arrest the leakage according to the nature and length of the pipeline,” the official said.





When asked about the status of the replacement of the old ash slurry pipeline, he said, out of the five pipelines, two was changed last year and works are underway to replace two pipelines.





“To replace another old pipeline, approval from the Tangedco’s headquarters is awaited. We will soon replace the fifth line as well,” the official added.