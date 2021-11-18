Showing further decline, Tamil Nadu logs 782 COVID cases

Chennai :

Chennai continues to record the highest number with 116 cases, followed by 115 in Coimbatore, 72 in Erode, and 61 in Chengalpattu.





After 1,01,984 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stands at 0.8 percent, where Chengalpattu and Coimbatore recorded 1.3 percent each; Namakkal and Tirupur, 1.2 percent each; Salem, 1.1 percent; and Erode, the Nilgiris and Thanjavur, 1 percent each.





The State recorded 13 deaths—5 in private hospitals and 8 in government facilities—taking the total number of deaths to 36,324. A total of 26,71,668 people have recovered after 907 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Wednesday.