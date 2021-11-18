‘Over 80 percent COVID deaths among unvaccinated in Tamil Nadu’

Chennai :

As per data available with the Health Department, 2,011 people died of COVID between August and October, out of which 1,675 were unvaccinated people.





“We technically calculate risk by case fatality rate CFR, which indicates the risk of a person dying from a particular disease. As per TN data, the risk of an unvaccinated person dying because of COVID is 3.5 times higher when compared to a vaccinated person. This should enable the common man to understand the value of vaccination. We have sufficient stock across the state,” Dr Selvavinayagam said.