Tamil Brahmin grooms to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Chennai :

“We have launched a special movement on behalf of our Sangam,” said Thamizhnadu Brahmin Association (Thambraas) president N Narayanan in an open letter published in the association’s monthly Tamil magazine’s November issue.





Quoting rough estimates, Narayanan said more than 40,000 Tamil Brahmin men, in the age group of 30-40, could not get married as they are unable to find brides from within Tamil Nadu.





Giving a ballpark figure, he said, “if there are 10 Brahmin boys in the marriageable age group, only six girls are available in the marriageable age group in Tamil Nadu.” The association chief, in his letter, said coordinators would be appointed in Delhi, Lucknow, and Patna to take forward the initiative. Asked about this, Narayanan said a person who can read, write and speak in Hindi would be appointed at the association’s headquarters here to perform the coordination role.





The Thambraas chief said he is in touch with people in Lucknow and Patna adding the initiative is practicable. “I have commenced work in this regard,” he said. While several Brahmin people welcomed the move, there were also other views from within the community.





An educationist, M Parameswaran said, “though enough number of Tamil Brahmin girls are not available in the marriageable age group, that is not the only reason for boys not being able to find brides.” “Big, fat weddings have become a status symbol and it is very unfortunate. The community must choose progression and reject retrogression,” he said. “Undoubtedly, this is a huge economic burden for the bride’s family.”





An Ajay, a young man on the lookout for a bride, said, “It is now common to see Tamil-Telugu Brahmin marriages or weddings between Kannada speaking Madhwas and Tamil speaking Smarthas. Something like this is unimaginable several decades ago.”