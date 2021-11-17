TN Police questions two aides of Sri Lankan don

Chennai :

The CB-CID team is questioning close associates of the underworld don, C. Chanuka Thananayaka, 38, and T. Gopalakrishnan alias Jayapal, 46, after the Chief Judicial Magistrate court sent them to the CB-CID custody for five days on Tuesday.

Sources in CB-CID told IANS said that questioning is being done to ascertain whether Lokka had indulged in any criminal activity during his stay in Coimbatore.

T. Gopalakrishnan was also involved in shielding a Sri Lankan smuggler Suresh was arrested and jailed and had recently come out of prison.

Angoda Lokka aka Madummage Chandana Lasantha Perrera, 35, the Sri Lankan gangster was staying at Balaji Nagar, Coimbatore in hiding and he passed away on July 3, 2020.

His body, according to Tamil Nadu police, was cremated in Madurai by his female companion, Aman Dhanji, and lawyer Sivakami Sundari.

Police later came to know that Lokka had concealed his identity, and they arrested Aman Dhanji, Sivakami Sundari, and her accomplice Dhyaneswaran on charges of concealing the Lokka's identity.

The CB-CID collected the samples of Lokka's mother from Sri Lanka with the support of the agencies in that country to establish the identity through DNA test and found out that it was indeed the dreaded Sri Lankan gangster who passed away in Coimbatore on July 3, this year.

During questioning, Sivakami Sundari told the police that the pistol of Lokka was handed over to Chanuka Thananayaka.



