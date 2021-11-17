PMK functionary booked for announcing cash award to kick Suriya

Chennai :

The PMK cadres had gone on a rampage saying that the party was portrayed in a bad light in the movie 'Jai Bhim' in which the actor plays a key role.

The movie was also produced by Suriya and his actor wife Jyothika and released on OTT platforms to resounding success.

The police have booked PMK leader from Myladuthurai in Tamil Nadu A. Palanisamy under five sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This includes non-bailable sections.

The PMK cadres and leaders had taken exception to the manner in which the Vanniyar community was characterised in the movie and claimed that there was an attempt to malign the party.

Suriya had responded to the charges of the Vanniyars and had in a reply to PMK youth wing leader and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss said that the film was meant to raise questions against the authorities.

He had said that the movie was showing the problems faced by indigenous people in their day-to-day life.





In a statement, Suriya said that 'Jai Bhim' was on how a legal struggle was waged against the authorities to help establish justice and also portray the day-to-day struggles of the indigenous people.

Suriya requested the PMK leadership not to confine the movie to the names and added that it was purely on the indigenous people and their struggle for existence.

Police have provided security to Suriya following threats from the PMK cadres.







