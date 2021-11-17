Revision test syllabus for TN board exam students released

Chennai :

The schools were opened for students studying from Class 10 to Class 12 only from September 1 with the loss of more than three academic months.





At the same time, the School Education Department had announced that it would conduct a common revision test during January 2020 to know about the preparations of the students, who will appear for board exams, which was also planned to be conducted between March and April 2020.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next on Wednesday that the syllabus for the revision test has been released. He said the schools were instructed to prepare the students for revision tests as per the revised syllabus.





Pointing out that this year the overall syllabus for the state board exam students were reduced between 30% and 50% depending on the subject, he said model revision test question papers will also be released shortly.





He said the revision test is being conducted to know the performance of the students whether they would be able to appear for board exams as per the schedule.





"If the performance of the students in the revision test seems to be poor, the board exam schedule will be changed according to the requirement", he said.