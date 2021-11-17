OPS, EPS jointly visit flood-hit areas in Delta districts

Chennai :

On Tuesday, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and his deputy Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, put up a united face in Cuddalore district stating that the state government had failed to redress the grievances of public hit by floods.





The AIADMK leaders also visited inundated paddy fields in Cuddalore.





“The two leaders, who took up independent flood relief distribution works in Chennai, made a joint visit bringing cheers among the AIADMK workers and the response from the public was encouraging,” said an AIADMK functionary based in Cuddalore. Our leaders have planned to tour the Delta and this would help the party to connect well with the victims of the recent floods,” the functionary said.





Meanwhile, ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala urged the Centre and the state to provide adequate flood relief for farmers affected by the floods and also urged the Centre to extend the time for the farmers to pay insurance premium for the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.





Earlier in the day, the BJP, which has been focussing on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Kolathur constituency, also distributed food and bread packets in Foreshore Estate.





BJP leader and actor Kushboo Sundar gave away relief materials and interacted with residents on storm water mitigation measures taken up by the state authorities.