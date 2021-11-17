Stalin announces Rs 20,000 per hectare for rain-hit crops, Rs 300 crore for repairs

Chennai :

A statement issued by the government in this regard said that farmers would be provided Rs 20,000 per hectare as compensation for harvest-ready crops (Kuruvai, Khar and cash crops) that were fully damaged by the recent rains. Similarly, another Rs 6,038 per hectare would be paid to farmers to help them replant crops inundated and damaged due to the rains during the current Samba season.





Stalin also ordered the provision of Rs 300 crore for repair and restoration of roads, drains and other infrastructure damaged in the floods.





Moreover, a Government Order (GO) sanctioning Rs 241.81 crore under ‘Kalaignar Nagarpura Mempattu Thittam’ (Urban Development Scheme) was issued here on Tuesday. A total of 494 works would be carried out in urban areas to bridge resources gap.