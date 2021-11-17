Stalin launches TANCEM’s new brand ‘Valimai’ cement

Chennai :

The high grade ‘Valimai’ cement will have greater compression strength, quick setting and high heat resistance. The cement will be sold at two qualities, one at Rs 350 (Portland Pozzolana cement) and another at Rs 365 per bag (ordinary Portland cement).





The new brand will be manufactured at the TANCEM’s Ariyalur plant, which has a manufacturing capacity of 15 lakh metric tonnes. Along with the already existing Alangulam cement plant, the state manufactures a total of 17 metric tonnes. Initially, only 30,000 metric tonnes of ‘Valimai’ cement would be produced per year.





The announcement to launch ‘Valimai’ cement was made by state Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the Assembly. After the CM launched the cement, the Minister, while addressing reporters, said that ‘Valimai’ cement would be available in the open market.





When asked about the steps taken to sell ‘Valimai’ cement in open market, the Minister replied that there were stockists to sell the cement.





When asked whether the production will be increased, the Minister replied that the objective of the state was to make cement affordable for all sections of people and if demand increases production would be increased.