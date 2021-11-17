Wed, Nov 17, 2021

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan seeks MSMEs revival package

Published: Nov 17,202106:28 AM

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has sought the support of the Centre to boost investment and infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (File Photo)
Chennai:
Appreciating the National Single Window Portal (Maadhyam) for obtaining Centre’s clearances from various departments, Thiaga Rajan, participating in a virtual meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the steps to promote investment, infrastructure development, and economic growth, asked the Centre to reduce the timeline for clearance under central legislations from the present four months to one month and expedite import permits for medical devices and insecticides.

He urged the Union government to come up with a revival package for MSMEs, which have been adversely affected by the pandemic. He also asked Sitharaman to permit states to borrow unconditionally within the prescribed limits.

