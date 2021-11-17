Wed, Nov 17, 2021

AB denied to EPS’ ex-PA in job scam

The Madras High Court on Tuesday denied anticipatory bail for Mani Marappan, a former personal assistant to then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Representative image
Chennai:
Mani was booked by the Salem district crime branch for allegedly taking bribes from several people promising them jobs in the government.

G Tamilsevan, resident of Neyveli in Cuddalore has lodged a complaint that Mani Marappan has received Rs 17 lakh for providing him a government job. When the petition came before Justice TV Tamilselvi, Mani Marappan refuted the charges and sought advance bail.

However, government advocate R Muniyapparaj submitted that several other people are also lodging complaints against Mani saying that he has received a bribe with a promise to offer jobs in government. On recording the submissions, Justice Tamilselvi rejected the anticipatory bail.

