AB denied to EPS’ ex-PA in job scam

Chennai :

Mani was booked by the Salem district crime branch for allegedly taking bribes from several people promising them jobs in the government.





G Tamilsevan, resident of Neyveli in Cuddalore has lodged a complaint that Mani Marappan has received Rs 17 lakh for providing him a government job. When the petition came before Justice TV Tamilselvi, Mani Marappan refuted the charges and sought advance bail.





However, government advocate R Muniyapparaj submitted that several other people are also lodging complaints against Mani saying that he has received a bribe with a promise to offer jobs in government. On recording the submissions, Justice Tamilselvi rejected the anticipatory bail.