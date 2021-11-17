Name on selection list not final: Madras High Court

Chennai :

Justice R Mahadevan has passed the direction on dismissing a petition filed by KV Sarvesawaran seeking direction to the Puducherry UT to appoint him as a member of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in Puducherry as his name was in the select list.





“The Court comes to an irresistible conclusion that the selection list upon issuance of the appointment orders stood exhausted. Mere inclusion in the selection list which in the present case is neither a waiting list nor a reserve list, would not create any indefeasible right in favor of the petitioner to directly seek appointment contrary to the provisions and hence, the decision of the selection committee to invite applications afresh in order,” the HC said in its order.