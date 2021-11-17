DNA profile of Sri Lankan gangster confirmed

Coimbatore :

“The blood samples collected from the mother of Angoda Lokka was sent to Chennai, where a lab analysis matched his DNA. As his identity has been proved beyond doubt, it has been decided to close the case by moving the court,” said an official.





The police said that there was no foul play in his death and he died due to sudden cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, a court granted 5-day police custody of his key associates Chanuka Thananayaka alias Ladiya alias Ladim, 38, and T Gopalakrishnan alias Jayapal, 46.