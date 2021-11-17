Police to verify with experts girl’s handwriting in suicide note

Coimbatore :

“Only an analysis by experts will confirm whether the note was written by her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) T Jayachandran.





The decision to avail the opinion of handwriting experts was taken after a preliminary examination found some mismatch of hand writing in the recovered suicide note and in the letter submitted by the girl to the private school, while seeking transfer certificate.





Meanwhile, police carried out a search in the house of the girl on Tuesday.





“We have recovered the notes and books of the girl to be given to experts for a professional comparison. Similar searches were also conducted in the house of principal Meera Jackson, teacher Mithun Chakravarthy and her friend. Cell phones, pen drives and laptops seized during the search operation were being examined,” said a cop.





As investigation into the case intensifies, four special teams have been formed to go deeper into the case. “Inquiries are underway with two more persons, who were named in the suicide note of the girl. The note had mentioned that her teacher and two others shouldn’t be spared,” said a cop.





The police have also decided to take into custody school principal Meera Jackson and teacher Mithun Chakravarthy for further inquiry.





48 YouTube channels booked





Meanwhile, the Coimbatore city police have booked 48 YouTube channels under 23(2) of Pocso Act for revealing the identity of the victim. Further action is likely.