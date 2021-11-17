No swine flu cases in Kovai, says Collector

A day after declaring two incidents of swine flu, the health department in Coimbatore on Tuesday confirmed that they are not swine flu cases
Coimbatore:
“An inspection by medical teams revealed that the two patients were infected by the less virulent influenza-A type. It does not belong to H1N1 category. Hence people need not be in fear,” said a statement by Coimbatore Collector GS Sameeran.
The Corporation has also issued a similar statement denying outbreak of swine flu. The two women were undergoing treatment in private hospitals.
Conversations