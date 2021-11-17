AIADMK built only buildings no drainages, says Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

“Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has stated that they had spent Rs 800 crore for Smart City programme in Chennai and it is time to probe how the money was utilized,” Nehru told reporters after inspecting the flooded areas in Tiruchy city on Tuesday.





He further said that the previous AIADMK government was particular to construct buildings, community halls, multi-level parkings, parks and gyms in specific areas in Chennai in the name of Smart City programme and never concentrated on augmentation of basic facilities.





“Basically, the Metro Water line, waste sewage channels are over 50 years old and almost all the manholes in the city had gone outdated and the pipelines are comparatively smaller in size and this was another reason for the flooding,” Nehru said.





Informing that the government has been planning for a permanent remedy to flood problem in Chennai, the Minister said that all pipelines in north Chennai and other parts of Greater Chennai Corporation would be corrected initially and a permanent pumping station would be established.





At the same time, an expert team, led by retired IAS offier V Thirupugazh, would suggest certain works which would be undertaken at once to arrest flooding.