Bodies of 2 women found amid debris in Sivakasi

Debris being cleared from blast site of building where cracker was stored illegally in Sivakasi

Madurai :

Collector J Meghanatha Reddy said the personnel were engaged in clearing the debris since the accident occurred. However, sensing risk, manual operation was not carried out directly to clear the debris, earthmovers were deployed at the spot.





The brigades sprayed more water to douse flames to avert further risk. A vehicle, containing bags of explosive substances that was parked near the collapsed building has been seized. The building owner is absconding and the police have formed teams to trace and arrest him, the Collector said.





Meanwhile, officials from Revenue and PESO inspected the spot. Sivakasi Sub Collector M Birathiviraj said the victims have been identified as Satheeswari (33) and Hameeda (55). There were actually four persons in the building when the explosion occurred, the Sub Collector added.





District Fire Officer K Ganesan said that while the first body was recovered at 4.20 pm, the second one was found at 5.15 pm. Sound of explosions was heard from the blast site till 8 am on Tuesday, the DFO said.





Based on a complaint lodged by Kannan, Anaiyur Village Administrative Officer, Sivakasi Town police on Monday night registered a case under Sections 286 and 9B1(a) of t