Boulder blasted to clear road to Kodai

Vehicular traffic was disrupted on Adukkam-Periyakulam Road in Kodaikanal after a huge boulder fell on the road. It occurred in the late night of Monday following rains in the hill station.
Madurai:
The rain-soaked rock slipped and fell in the middle of the road, completely blocking it. After the Highways Department was alerted on the incident, personnel were engaged in blasting the nine-meter-high rock boulder, sources said.
Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer S Murugesan on Tuesday said the boulder was cleared after blasting it.
