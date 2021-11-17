Mullaiperiyar dam rights given up during MGR rule: Minister S Duraimurugan

Coimbatore :

Speaking to reporters, after inspecting the Mettur dam, the Minister claimed that the then Central Water Commission chairman KC Thomas inspected the dam in 1979, when the issue of dam’s safety was raised.





“After inspection, he allayed any fears over its safety. The officer said that no damage will happen to the dam even by earthquake. But then, Thomas took a U-turn and asked officials in Thiruvananthapuram to bring down the storage from the existing 152 feet to 136 feet. He also recommended strengthening of the dam on three stages to raise the storage to 142 feet and then to 152 feet. It was based on his suggestions, the dam was strengthened,” said Duraimurugan.





Explaining the past developments, the senior Minister raised doubts as to what led to sudden change in the stand of the official. “It may not be possible to reduce the storage level without the consent of the then Chief Minister MGR,” he said.





Pointing out that it was DMK which took all efforts to strengthen the dam, he said, “Hence, we have risen every feet of water only by approaching the Supreme Court. We will never allow both Kerala and Karnataka to build dams that may affect the water source of Tamil Nadu.” Duraimurugan said that the scheme to divert surplus water from Mettur dam, launched at a cost of Rs 565 crore, remains incomplete.





“Currently, the surplus water reaches only five lakes. The project will be speeded up,” he said.





Mettur dam continues to remain in its full capacity for the third consecutive day and the surplus water flowing into the dam has been discharged from the reservoir.