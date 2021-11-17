RMC issues red alert for Chennai on Nov 18

Chennai :

“The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move westwards and reach west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh¬ north Tamil Nadu coasts on Thursday (November 18),” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





Thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts. Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Salem, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and delta districts will also witness heavy rains with thunderstorm on Wednesday.





On November 18, extremely heavy rains have been forecast for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet districts forcing the RMC to issue a red alert. “Tamil Nadu will witness rains for the next four to five days, and only after that will the intensity of rainfall gradually subside. The normal rainfall for Tamil Nadu is 29 cm, but so far it has recorded 44 cm of rainfall, similarly, Chennai has recorded 82 cm of rainfall against 49 cm. However, normal rainfall would continue till December,” said Puviarasan.





Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to the sea due to the cyclonic storm likely to reach the speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph and occasionally 60 kmph for the next 48 hours.