Rains resume in Thanjavur, 1,500 acre paddy fields under water

Monsoon rains resumed again in Thanjavur district, which saw a brief respite from the continuous rainfall. Water entered paddy fields with 1,500 acres going under water
Thiruchirapalli:
Continuous rains that lashed the Delta region earlier submerged around 1.50 lakh acre land, out of which over 1 lakh acre, was assessed to be damaged, while 17,500 acres in Thanjavur were damaged.
Since there was a break in the rainfall, water had started to recede from the fields. However, the process has been too slow in an area of 9,245 acres due to blocked stormwater drains and farmers fear all crops will be damaged.
In such a backdrop, monsoon rains resumed on Monday evening and several areas in the region received heavy downpours in which samba nurseries submerged and were washed away. The southern banks of Konakadungalaru at Varagur in Thanjavur got breached and water entered into paddy fields at Aimbathur Nagaram, Kadambakudi, Varagur, Nadu Kaveri, Anthali, and Kuzhimathur villages and 1,500 acres of land. Were again inundated.
Farmers clear vegetation to allow water flow
Farmers however said, heavy vegetation near the causeway at Anthali village prevented water flow and this caused the breach. They demanded that officials remove them on a war footing manner to drain out water from the paddy fields.
Tiruvaiyaru Tahsildhar Nedunchezhian, VAO Rajesh, and other officials visited the spot and removed the vegetation growing along the causeway and enabling free water flow. The farmers also wanted a raised bridge to be built replacing the causeway.
