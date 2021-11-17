Rains resume in Thanjavur, 1,500 acre paddy fields under water

Thiruchirapalli :

Continuous rains that lashed the Delta region earlier submerged around 1.50 lakh acre land, out of which over 1 lakh acre, was assessed to be damaged, while 17,500 acres in Thanjavur were damaged.





Since there was a break in the rainfall, water had started to recede from the fields. However, the process has been too slow in an area of 9,245 acres due to blocked stormwater drains and farmers fear all crops will be damaged.





In such a backdrop, monsoon rains resumed on Monday evening and several areas in the region received heavy downpours in which samba nurseries submerged and were washed away. The southern banks of Konakadungalaru at Varagur in Thanjavur got breached and water entered into paddy fields at Aimbathur Nagaram, Kadambakudi, Varagur, Nadu Kaveri, Anthali, and Kuzhimathur villages and 1,500 acres of land. Were again inundated.