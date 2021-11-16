Tamil Nadu engineering graduates to be trained by govt for national-level competitive exams

Chennai :

Currently, the School Education Department has been giving free NEET training to medical aspirants in government and government-aided schools.





The Higher Education Department's move to give coaching for other national competitive exams such as Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOFEL) came against the backdrop of decrease in number engineering students appearing for such national level test due to lack of training facilities, especially in the rural areas.





Accordingly, during the first phase, students, who got Under Graduate (UG) degrees in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering (ME), Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, and Instrumentation Engineering, will be given both online and physical class training.





The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department and looking after the Engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu, has been entrusted to prepare a comprehensive training schedule.





A senior official from DOTE told DT Next that a committee will be constituted comprising experts and retired professors to come out with a detailed plan such as approximate training duration (number of hours) for each competitive exam.





"In addition, preparation of study materials including e-lectures will also be designed according to the requirements of each competitive exam," he said adding "the panel will also discuss with private educational training academies across the State to have a tie-up for the training program.





The official pointed that in a bid to benefit the rural engineering graduates in the State, the training program will be user-friendly with teachers clearing doubts and interacting in the local language.





"During the training sessions, regular tests for self-assessment and improvement and interview guidance plan for the engineering graduates will also be prepared," he said adding that the training program is expected to start from May 2022.