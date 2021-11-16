Heavy rains: Stalin grants Rs 300 crore for repair works in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

He also announced payment of Rs 20,000 per hectare towards damage to crops that were ready for harvest and Rs 6,038 per hectare to farmers to enable them to replant their damaged crops.

The recent rains has resulted in damage to roads and other infrastructure in Chennai and Kanyakumari and crops in the Cauvery delta region.

A team headed by I.Periyasamy, Minister for Co-operation visited Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts to survey the crop damage.

The team submitted its report to Stalin on Tuesday.

Stalin too visited the districts in the Cauvery delta region and interacted with the farmers about the damage.