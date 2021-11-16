GO issued to hike journos family benefit fund to Rs 5 lakh

Chennai :

According to the GO, the upper limit of the journalists family benefit fund has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for journalists, who had worked for more than 20 years and passed away while in service.





For journalists who had worked for more than 15 years and less than 20 years and who died while in service, the fund has been increased from Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 3.75 lakh.





For those who had put in a service of over 10 years and less than 15 years and died while in service the family benefit fund has been hiked from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh and for journalists who worked for more than five years and less than 10 years and died while in service the fund has been raised from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh.





The funds will be given from Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.





Following demands from journalists to hike the family benefit fund, Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan increased the solatium under journalists family benefit fund.





Accordingly, the GO has been issued in which the state has mandated that the letter of experience should be obtained from the District Collector concerned through Public Relations Officer (PRO) and should be submitted to the Director of Information and Public Relations.





The applications under the journalists family benefit fund will be accepted only by the committee on journalists pension.