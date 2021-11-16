CJ Sanjib Banerjee to end 10-month eventful tenure

Chennai :

Justice Sanjib Banerjee had rendered several familiar judgments from the Madras HC. During the second wave of the pandemic, the CJ had taken suo-motu cognizance at several instances to make the authorities ensuring that adequate Oxygen cylinders, remidisver, and beds are available to treat the COVID-19 patients.





On April 26, 2021, while hearing a plea regarding the surge of COVID-19 cases, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee came down heavily on the Election Commission saying that the Election Commission officers should be put up with murder cases for allowing political parties to conduct the rallies despite the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19.





He was sworn-in as the CJ of Madras HC on January 4, 2021. He will be retiring from the service on November, 2023.





Justice Banerjee’s transfer was protested by various sections of Madras HC advocates, Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) and Madras Bar Association (MBA).





On Monday, afternoon, a section of advocates headed by senior counsel NGR Prasad had protested in front of the Madras HC against the SC collegium’s proposal to shift Justice Sanjib Banerjee to the Meghalaya HC.





According to the senior counsel, with the moves of the SC collegium, several judges would reluctant to render justice with their conscience.