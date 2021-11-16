Aadhaar must for organ transplant

Chennai :

The Deputy Director, GoI, Ministry of Electronics - Information Technology, New Delhi, has approved the authority for Aadhaar authentication services, on a voluntary basis which may be allowed for use of Aadhaar Authentication Services by TRANSTAN for identification and registration of end-stage organ failure patients waiting for cadaver organs.





The authentication will help in simplifying the delivery processes, brings in transparency and efficiency, and enables applicants to get their work done directly in a convenient manner.