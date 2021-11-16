Boulder mishap: Woman’s body found at Kagithapattarai

Vellore :

While the officials managed to move her mother Ramani (45) out of the crushed house on Sunday, Nishanti (24) was not to be found anywhere near the tragedy site. However, Ramani died on the way to the hospital.





National Disaster Response Force reached the spot from Arakkonam around 7.30 pm. Most parts of the ill-fated house and those nearby were demolished to gain access to Nishanti. Around 1 am, the rescuers found her body. Meanwhile, the revenue department has been ordered to undertake a survey of all vulnerable areas following the death of the two women.