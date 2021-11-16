Man held for killing 3 with cyanide

Police arrested a 63-year-old man for murdering three persons by giving them liquor mixed with cyanide. The accused Rajasekar, a painter, had invited his friends Muruganandam, 57, Parthiban, 35 and Sakthivel, 61, all working as painters for a drink on November 3.
Coimbatore:
The trio had drunk the liquor by sitting in a dilapidated building in their neighbourhood. All the three died in the morning. Police initially suspected that they consumed liquor by mixing it with thinner.
However, a post mortem report revealed that they were poisoned to death. Police arrested Rajsekar, who confessed to have killed them due to previous enmity. Police also seized the remaining cyanide from him
