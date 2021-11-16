ED, CBI tenure: CPM flays Centre

Chennai :

“An emergency ordinance has been promulgated extending the tenure of CBI and ED directors to five years.This further calls into question the credibility of these organisations, which have already been turned into the tail of the BJP,” CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan tweeted on Monday.





Pointing to the tenure extension order which goes against the Supreme court order, he said, “Now the Narendra Modi government has ridiculed the court order and started acting on its own accord. It is arbitrary to choose the emergency legal system without even taking the opportunity to discuss it in Parliament. This decision is a challenge to democracy.”