3 held for double murder in Katpadi

Vellore :

A missing complaint was registered with Katpadi police. Meanwhile, police during a vehicle check on Monday apprehended three youth. Following a thorough interrogation, the three identified as Bharat (19), Bala (25), and a 17-year-old boy confessed that they had killed both Vijay and Nesakumar following a drunken brawl.





They said that they then threw the two bodies tied with a stone into the fast-flowing Palar. Police said efforts would be made to retrieve the bodies.