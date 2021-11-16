3 held for double murder in Katpadi

Katpadi police on Monday registered a case following the arrest of three youth for the murder of two others a few days ago. Police said that Vijay (20) son of Bernard Shaw and Nesakumar (19) son of Selvaraj both from Indranagar in Vandranthangal near Katpadi went out on November 10 and did not return.
Vellore:
A missing complaint was registered with Katpadi police. Meanwhile, police during a vehicle check on Monday apprehended three youth. Following a thorough interrogation, the three identified as Bharat (19), Bala (25), and a 17-year-old boy confessed that they had killed both Vijay and Nesakumar following a drunken brawl.
They said that they then threw the two bodies tied with a stone into the fast-flowing Palar. Police said efforts would be made to retrieve the bodies.
