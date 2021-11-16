Students protest seeking semester exams online in Madurai

Madurai :

The agitating students squatted in front of the Collectorate, carried placards, which read ‘we need online exam’ and raised their voice urging the need for conducting semester exams online.





Many of them in the protest said while most of the classes over the last one and half year were conducted through online mode of communication citing COVID norms, the semester exam, which is scheduled to commence from November 15 for students of second and final year, should also be conducted through online mode.





Earlier, the agitating students thronged the administrative block of the college demanding the Principal to conduct the semester exams online. However, the administrative body ruled out the possibility of conducting exams online as guidelines by the government could not be violated.





The students sought two weeks’ time to prepare for the offline exam while representing their demands before the Principal, but after this, the students staged agitation in front of the Collectorate. Hence, the management has decided to postpone the conduct of offline exam for two weeks, sources said.