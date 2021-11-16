DMK silencing Opposition, says EPS

Coimbatore :





Sarabanga River was in spate resulting in inundation of several residential areas at Konganapuram union in Edappadi. Further, the former chief minister said that despite threats, the AIADMK will continue to play the constructive role as an Opposition.

“Instead of responding to our complaint on water logging, the Chief Minister has been threatening to form an inquiry commission to probe us. Irregularities did not happen during the AIADMK rule,” he told reporters after inspecting flood hit areas in his Edappadi constituency.