Despite anti-NEET resolution, govt to continue free coaching classes

Chennai :

The previous AIADMK government, which also tried to abolish NEET, but failed, had launched free NEET training for the students studying in state-run schools.





Due to COVID-19 lockdown since March 2020, the NEET coaching was conducted online via the e-box platform with more than 20,000 students enrolled last year.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the student’s participation in the free NEET coaching has drastically reduced to 1,500 after the new government, which came to power recently, had promised to scrap the entrance test in 2021.





“However, the NEET exam was held and now, the students’ enrollment slightly increased to a few hundred,” he said adding, “the students, who have registered for free online NEET coaching, wants several improvements in the training.”





Pointing out that the government is also taking some measures to conduct physical NEET coaching classes since the experts ruled out the third wave of coronavirus, the official said, “the authorities were talking with a few companies for a tie-up to open NEET coaching centres as it was held during the previous regime.”





On the difficulties faced by the rural students, who get the present online NEET coaching, the official said, “lack of internet connection, language barrier and lack of direct interaction were hindering them.” School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozi also added that despite the government being firm and confident to stop the NEET exam, the free online training would continue for the students. “We are trying our level best to scrap NEET for the benefits of the medical aspirants and till then the training would continue,” he added.





S Premkumar, a Class 12 student studying in a government school in Tambaram, pointed out, “though government’s move to abolish NEET exam was well appreciated by all the medical aspirants and teaching community, at the same time, the authorities should set up NEET training centres for conducting physical classes so that many students in the state-run schools will be benefited.”





“Online NEET coaching cannot compensate for physical classes, as many students will have doubts and would it be cleared then and there when they learn from the training centres. Complicated and difficult topics could be understood when it was directly explained in the local language,” N Joseph, who gave training in the government’s NEET coaching centre, said.