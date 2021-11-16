Panel in all schools to report sexual abuse: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said that a monitoring committee headed by a woman teacher will be constituted in all schools for students to raise complaints of sexual abuse
Coimbatore:
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a computer lab in a government higher secondary school, the Minister said that the committees will be formed once the schools start functioning.
“Though classes resumed from Class 1, they were declared holidays due to rains. The schools should have a complaint box for students to report abuse. Announcement on setting up a monitoring committee will be issued on November 19,” he said.
