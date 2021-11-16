Tue, Nov 16, 2021

Panel in all schools to report sexual abuse: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Published: Nov 16,202105:41 AM

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said that a monitoring committee headed by a woman teacher will be constituted in all schools for students to raise complaints of sexual abuse

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (File Photo)
Coimbatore:
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a computer lab in a government higher secondary school, the Minister said that the committees will be formed once the schools start functioning.

“Though classes resumed from Class 1, they were declared holidays due to rains. The schools should have a complaint box for students to report abuse. Announcement on setting up a monitoring committee will be issued on November 19,” he said.
