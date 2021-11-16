Sri Lankan government frees 23 Tamil Nadu fishermen

The Sri Lankan government on Monday released 23 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were in the prisons on charges of crossing the IMBL and they are expected to reach Chennai late on Monday
Thiruchirapalli: According to reliable local sources, the 23 fishermen from Nagapattinam district ventured into sea on October 11 in two mechanised boats and they were arrested by the SL Navy off the coast of Vettilaikeni in the northern province’s point Pedro area for crossing the IMBL.
However, their two boats were nationalised.
