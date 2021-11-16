One more dies in Tirupur after inhaling poisonous gas

Coimbatore :

With this, the death toll in the incident has climbed to three as two persons have died on Sunday evening and three others are under treatment in a critical condition.





Police said Rajendran, 55, a fitter in the dyeing unit, died without responding to treatment at Government Medical College Hospital in Tirupur in the early morning hours.





On Sunday, Vadivel, 32, and the dyeing unit’s manager Dinesh Pandian, 28, fainted soon after entering the tank and died on the spot.





The Fire and Rescue personnel rescued and rushed four others Nagaraj, 48, Ramakrishnan, 50, Rajendran, 55 and Ramu, 32, to the hospital.





The Veerapandi police also arrested the dyeing unit owner R Dhanalakshmi, 48, under various sections of IPC, including 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), 337(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (2) (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and under provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.





Following the untoward incident, Joint Director – II (Tirupur), Industrial Safety and Health V Pugazhenthi inspected the dyeing unit. He said that safety precautions were not followed while cleaning the tank.