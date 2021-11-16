Tamil Nadu Cops to get smart card for free travel

Chennai :

A communication from the department to the Tamil Nadu head of the police force noted that following the announcement made by State chief minister in assembly on September 13, suggested that a monthly pass amounting to Rs 1,800 can be issued.





“A monthly bus pass facility for the police personnel is in vogue in MTC and the cost of a monthly pass is Rs 1,800. The same price may be applied for this proposal for using MTC buses in Chennai. The police personnel can make unlimited trips except for AC buses,” the letter noted.





The cost for the pass is pegged at Rs 1,800 per month in order to compensate the losses that will be arising for the free travel of police personnel in state government buses, sources said.





For other than Chennai, actual travel distance charges may be claimed using zero value ticket - which can be issued to the police personnel, a similar way that is issued for the free travel of women, transgender and differently-abled people, an official said.





The home department had further asked the state police headquarters to provide the number of police personnel going to avail the free bus pass facility in the said two categories - Greater Chennai Police limits and rest of Tamil Nadu - and the financial commitment involved there on to the government immediately to process the proposal.