Tamil Nadu now has 9,488 active cases

Chennai :

The highest number of 123 cases were reported in Coimbatore with Chennai coming a close second with 122 cases. At least 77 cases have been recorded in Erode and 63 cases in Chengalpattu.





After 1,00,764 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the overall TPR in the State stood at 0.8 per cent, while the highest of 1.4 per cent was recorded in Coimbatore. Chennai currently has a TPR of 1 per cent. A total of 9,488 active cases are present in the State currently, with the highest of 1,255 active cases in Chennai.





As many as 12 deaths due to pandemic virus were reported in Tamil Nadu, including four in Chennai, taking the total toll to 36,296. A total of 918 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,69,848.