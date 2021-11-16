Greens: Tamil Nadu govt at loggerheads over Villivakkam lake

Chennai :

Even as Chennai went through yet another round of massive flooding, the legal fight between environmental activists and State officials over the project to restore Villivakkam lake, a waterbody that could reduce inundation in the western parts of the city, is continuing to drag after five years.





Once sprawling across 200 acres, the lake has now been reduced to just 25 acres, with another 11.5 acres now under litigation between activists and officials, who are at loggerheads since 2016.





According to an affidavit filed by Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor, Arappor Iyakkam, in the southern zone bench of the National Green Tribunal, it was necessary to restore 39 acres of the lake so that floods can be avoided in the western part of Chennai.





Claiming that it was the Metro Rail construction that caused the 2015 floods, he added that the catchment area should be protected so that problems associated with urbanisation were addressed.





The government’s proposal to construct a tertiary water treatment plant or plant saplings in 11.5 acres of the lake was, he added in the petition.





“While such treatment plants may be necessary for infrastructure purposes, it can never be allowed to be constructed inside a waterbody leaving the residents of Villivakkam and nearby areas flood-prone. Instead, the government may identify other lands for such constructions. Waterbodies cannot be used for such purposes,” the affidavit added.





When contacted, a senior government official admitted that the plan to restore the lake has been dragging for years due to administrative and legal issues.





The State government wanted to have a water treatment plant on the site so that the wastewater could be treated and then drained into the lake, which would remove the pressure on Metro Water. But the court issued a stay order.





“At present, we are focused on flood mitigation and monsoon works. We will look at it again when the monsoon is over,” the official added.





“Villivakkam lake serves as a flood mitigation zone for Villivakkam, Korattur and SIDCO industrial estate. The Metro Water and Greater Chennai Corporation wanted to develop the lake defeating the purpose of the lake,” said 80-year-old R Gopalakrishnan of Korattur.





The waterbodies in Korattur, Ambattur, Villivakkam and Kolathur were interconnected, but now no one cares about them. As a result, Kolathur and Villivakkam were adversely affected during this flood, Gopalakrishnan added.